American International Group Inc. Buys 543 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 80,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 114,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40,773 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $917,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $108.23 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.40.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

