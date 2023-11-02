American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ETN opened at $214.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.74. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $148.96 and a 1 year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

