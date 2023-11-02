American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.3 %

APD stock opened at $283.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.58 and its 200 day moving average is $288.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $244.82 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

