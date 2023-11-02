American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $24,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

