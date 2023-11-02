American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

REGN opened at $791.27 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $823.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $780.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,109 shares of company stock valued at $28,617,732. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $912.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $900.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.