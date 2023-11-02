American International Group Inc. Has $115.67 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.7% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $115,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $238.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

