American International Group Inc. Has $23.98 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $23,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,533 shares of company stock worth $17,668,965. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $244.88 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $255.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.42.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

