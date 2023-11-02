American International Group Inc. Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,824 shares of company stock worth $6,154,246. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $74.94 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

