American International Group Inc. Purchases 3,554 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 161.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,192,000 after buying an additional 11,407,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

