American International Group Inc. Sells 50,900 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,900 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.96. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

