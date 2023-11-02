American International Group Inc. Sells 51 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $21,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after buying an additional 586,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $309.49 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,837 shares of company stock worth $6,792,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

