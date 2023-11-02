American States Water Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

American States Water has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 69 years. American States Water has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.60. American States Water has a 1 year low of $75.20 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. American States Water had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $84,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,448 shares in the company, valued at $292,424.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 176.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

