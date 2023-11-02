Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,635,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Amgen worth $234,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Amgen by 29.1% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 18,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 128.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 107,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 60,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $264.53 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

