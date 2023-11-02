Amkor Technology, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amkor Technology in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 5.5 %

AMKR stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $60,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,395,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $60,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,072.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,008,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,388,973. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after buying an additional 3,957,221 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Amkor Technology by 192.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 244.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after purchasing an additional 930,992 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,873,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 862,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,372,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

