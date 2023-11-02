AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,048,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 660,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,076,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.8 %

AMN stock opened at $76.45 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $72.10 and a one year high of $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.