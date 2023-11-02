AMTE Power (LON:AMTE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.85

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01), with a volume of 4829552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

AMTE Power Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.47.

About AMTE Power

AMTE Power plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery cells for specialist markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Ultra High Power, a battery cell to automotive sectors of high-performance electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles; Ultra Prime, a non-rechargeable cell designed for use for the for applications where temperature, access and depth are key considerations; Ultra Safe, a sodium-ion cell battery energy storage for renewable power, including for residential use and in remote locations without grid access; and Ultra Energy, which is available in cylindrical cell format for the energy needs of the market.

