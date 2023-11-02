Analysts Offer Predictions for Cimpress plc’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimpress in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

CMPR stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.51 million.

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,036,659.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,978.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,482 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cimpress by 239.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

