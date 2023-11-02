Analysts Set Expectations for Ecolab Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.02. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $167.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

