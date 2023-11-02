Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Karooooo by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Karooooo by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Karooooo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Karooooo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Karooooo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Karooooo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00.

Karooooo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.