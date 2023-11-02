Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WWD opened at $126.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.54. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $133.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.37.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $522,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,390.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,902.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,499.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $522,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,390.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,185 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.22.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

