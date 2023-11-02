Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $143.16 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

