Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Citi Trends worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Citi Trends by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Citi Trends by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $243,867.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 884,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,441,077.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $138,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,275 shares in the company, valued at $167,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $243,867.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 884,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,441,077.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 44,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,809. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

