Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,885 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fathom were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 684.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fathom by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fathom in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Fathom Stock Performance

FTHM opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fathom

In other news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 5,900 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $32,627.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,371,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,641,668.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,909 shares of company stock worth $44,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

