Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 107,567 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 408.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 70,115 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHCT. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

CHCT opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.31 million, a PE ratio of 126.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 822.76%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

