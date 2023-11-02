Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 63,001 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,001 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

Huntsman Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HUN opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.