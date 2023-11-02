Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,143,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,712,000 after purchasing an additional 165,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,283,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis J. Langwell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.90 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.20.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 3.82%.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.