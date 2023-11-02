Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 4.3% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned approximately 0.09% of AON worth $59,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AON traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $314.81. 68,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,926. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.19. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $274.34 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.08.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

