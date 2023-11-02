Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $47.63.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

