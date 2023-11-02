Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $233.00

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 233 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 233.50 ($2.84), with a volume of 18028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239.50 ($2.91).

Aptitude Software Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £134.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,000.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 272.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 308.50.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.

