Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-$4.90 EPS.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $11.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.09. 2,799,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,354. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.60. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Aptiv by 350.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Aptiv by 112.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 582,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,295,000 after purchasing an additional 307,589 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

