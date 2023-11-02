Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Ares Management’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ARES traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $112.15.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $14,755,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,155,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 179,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $2,717,978.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,284,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $580,778,383.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 784,122 shares of company stock worth $13,099,285 and sold 1,313,417 shares worth $132,726,614. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.62.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

