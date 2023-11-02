Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 430 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

