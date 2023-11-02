Argent Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Argent Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

