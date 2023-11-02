Argent Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 120,429 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 271,711 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

