Argent Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.
V opened at $240.17 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.04.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
