Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,424 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after purchasing an additional 313,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $28,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,440 shares of company stock worth $19,607,265. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $210.91 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $211.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 33.97%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.40.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

