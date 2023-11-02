Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,352 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $240.49 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.32 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.46 and its 200 day moving average is $235.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

