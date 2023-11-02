Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 19,277 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

