Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $343,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,659,811 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

