Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $696,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 408,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $293.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average is $110.20. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

