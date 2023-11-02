Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 34.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 63.8% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 19,698 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 46.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 81,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.10.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

