Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance
PSEP opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. The company has a market cap of $510.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
