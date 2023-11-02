Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Assured Guaranty has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Assured Guaranty has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Assured Guaranty to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.08. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.54). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,694 over the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

