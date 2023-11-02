Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Posts Earnings Results

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMYGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.85%.

ALPMY traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.16. 371,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

