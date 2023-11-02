Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.09. 143,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

