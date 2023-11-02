Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVIR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.09. 143,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.18.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
