ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ATN International in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for ATN International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th.

ATN International Trading Down 2.5 %

ATNI stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. ATN International has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATN International in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.50%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Featured Stories

