Atria Investments Inc Acquires 6,105 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $26.88 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

