Atria Investments Inc Acquires 61,594 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,594 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,827 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $48.44 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

