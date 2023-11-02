Atria Investments Inc Acquires 77,764 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 77,764 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.0% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $12.65.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.