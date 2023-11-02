Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 76.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sony Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,586,000 after purchasing an additional 287,640 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,475,000 after purchasing an additional 264,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $85.04 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $70.51 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.46. The company has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 billion. Research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

